Leon Misewicz
Dearborn - Misewicz, Leon, of Dearborn, passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Frances. Loving father of Michael (Sharon) and Linda. Grandfather of Kathryn (Nick) Demek. Great grandfather of Kaylin. Funeral mass on Friday, 12:00PM (instate 11:30AM) at Divine Child Catholic Church located at 1055 N. Silvery Lane in Dearborn. Interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory or condolences please visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019