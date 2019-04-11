Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Leon Misewicz
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Divine Child Catholic Church
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Divine Child Catholic Church
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn - Misewicz, Leon, of Dearborn, passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Frances. Loving father of Michael (Sharon) and Linda. Grandfather of Kathryn (Nick) Demek. Great grandfather of Kaylin. Funeral mass on Friday, 12:00PM (instate 11:30AM) at Divine Child Catholic Church located at 1055 N. Silvery Lane in Dearborn. Interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory or condolences please visit www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019
