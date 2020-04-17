Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Redman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Redman Obituary
Leon Redman

- - Redman, Leon "Lee", 73, died surrounded by his loving family April 15, 2020. Lee was a devoted father and grandfather. He was an active parishioner at St. Hugo of the Hills Church for over 40 years. He was proud of his work in Intellectual Property Law at MASCO Corporation for 35 years and for Brooks Kushman. He enjoyed being an active member of the Evans Scholars Foundation and had a love of golf from a young age and his caddying earning him a college scholarship. He especially relished his time spent with family whether it be traveling together or cheering them on at a sporting or dance event. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he lifted up. Loving husband of Stephanie (nee: VanWychen) for 51 years. Devoted father of Mark (Rachel) and Laura. Caring grandfather of Sam, Grace and Hannah. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a huge fan base in Minnesota on the VanWychen side of the family. Funeral Mass at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church at a future date. Memorial tributes to the Evans Scholars Foundation, , or St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -