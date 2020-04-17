|
Leon Redman
- - Redman, Leon "Lee", 73, died surrounded by his loving family April 15, 2020. Lee was a devoted father and grandfather. He was an active parishioner at St. Hugo of the Hills Church for over 40 years. He was proud of his work in Intellectual Property Law at MASCO Corporation for 35 years and for Brooks Kushman. He enjoyed being an active member of the Evans Scholars Foundation and had a love of golf from a young age and his caddying earning him a college scholarship. He especially relished his time spent with family whether it be traveling together or cheering them on at a sporting or dance event. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he lifted up. Loving husband of Stephanie (nee: VanWychen) for 51 years. Devoted father of Mark (Rachel) and Laura. Caring grandfather of Sam, Grace and Hannah. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a huge fan base in Minnesota on the VanWychen side of the family. Funeral Mass at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church at a future date. Memorial tributes to the Evans Scholars Foundation, , or St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-549-0500.
