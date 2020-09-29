Leon Shy
Commerce Township - Leon Shy, 88, of Commerce Township, Michigan, died on 28 September 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years of Phyllis Shy. Cherished father of Michael (Lori) Lieberman, Sharon Firsht, Scott Shy, Faye (Marc) Scher, and Edward (Tonya) Shy. Adored Papa of Andrew Lieberman, Marni Lieberman, Alana Lieberman, Matthew (Elizabeth) Firsht, Jennifer (fiancé Michael Linde) Shy, Joseph Shy, Jacob Scher, Sara (Matthew) Bodzy, Fred Shy, and Natalie Shy. He was blessed with his great grandchildren Alexander and Haley Bodzy. Loving brother of Norman (Carolyn) Shy, sisters-in-law Ceil (the late Sol) Cicurel, June (the late Seymour) Rubenstein, and brother-in-law Bryan (Diana Trivax) Levy. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com