Leon Shy
Leon Shy

Commerce Township - Leon Shy, 88, of Commerce Township, Michigan, died on 28 September 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years of Phyllis Shy. Cherished father of Michael (Lori) Lieberman, Sharon Firsht, Scott Shy, Faye (Marc) Scher, and Edward (Tonya) Shy. Adored Papa of Andrew Lieberman, Marni Lieberman, Alana Lieberman, Matthew (Elizabeth) Firsht, Jennifer (fiancé Michael Linde) Shy, Joseph Shy, Jacob Scher, Sara (Matthew) Bodzy, Fred Shy, and Natalie Shy. He was blessed with his great grandchildren Alexander and Haley Bodzy. Loving brother of Norman (Carolyn) Shy, sisters-in-law Ceil (the late Sol) Cicurel, June (the late Seymour) Rubenstein, and brother-in-law Bryan (Diana Trivax) Levy. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
