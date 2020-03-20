|
Leona "Lee" Hallaert
Rochester - Leona "Lee" Hallaert passed away on March 18, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Bill" Hallaert. Dear sister of the late Cecilia Adams, Virginia Krych, Raymond Rusch, Arnold Rusch, Maryann Witek and Rev. Donald Rusch. Leona "Lee" is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service was private. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020