Leona Miller
Detroit - Leona Miller of Detroit, Michigan was born July 31, 1935, and passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 84. A loving matriarch, and gifted seamstress, she blessed so many throughout her life, and left a legacy cherished by all who called upon her during their most special occasions. She is survived by countless family and friends, who will celebrate her life and legacy at a memorial to be announced at a later time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Generations Funeral Service. (Farmington Hills)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020