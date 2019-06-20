Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Avenue
Novi, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Avenue
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona P. Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leona P. Hart Obituary
Leona P. Hart

Novi - Leona P. Hart passed on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Novi at the age of 101.

She is survived by her two children; Nancy (Karl) Drayton, Russell (Audrey) Hart, two grandchildren; Erica, Gary, one sister; Evelyn Oliver. She was preceded by Donald Hart her husband of 56 years.

Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 24155 Griswold Road, South Lyon, MI. 48178. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now