|
|
Leona P. Hart
Novi - Leona P. Hart passed on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Novi at the age of 101.
She is survived by her two children; Nancy (Karl) Drayton, Russell (Audrey) Hart, two grandchildren; Erica, Gary, one sister; Evelyn Oliver. She was preceded by Donald Hart her husband of 56 years.
Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 24155 Griswold Road, South Lyon, MI. 48178. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019