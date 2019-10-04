|
Leonard Brose
Farmington Hills - Leonard Brose, 92, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 02 October 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years of Marilyn Brose. Cherished father of Harold Brose and Katie Brose (Sam Nicita). Loving Papa of Max Nicita, Joseph Nicita, Will Nicita. Brother of Paula Brose and the late Roslyn (the late Norton) Fine. Brother-in-law of Ann (the late Richard) Smitt and Sanford and Rhoda Smith. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICE 1:30 P.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment will be a private service. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019