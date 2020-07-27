Age 85, of Alma, formerly of Ferndale, passed away Saturday July 25, 2020. Leonard was born January 26, 1935 in PA., the son of Frank and Victoria (Slabinski) Lada. He graduated from St. Fredericks High School in Pontiac with the class of 1953. Leonard married Charlene Pobe on September 14, 1957 in Ferndale. He worked for General Motors in Pontiac. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Belvidere Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Leonard's full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
