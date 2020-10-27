Leonard F. Charla
Leonard F. Charla, October 20, 2020, age 80, was laid to rest privately last week. Beloved husband of Liz DuMouchelle and loving father of Larisa Breton and Chris Charla (Carrie Shepherd). To tell the whole story would take 80 great years, but a fuller description of Len's remarkable and loving life can be found at AJDesmond.com
. If you knew Len, please visit and sign the tribute wall. We look forward to celebrating Len next spring when friends can gather safely.