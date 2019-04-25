|
|
Leonard H. Rose
St. Clair - Leonard H. Rose, age 89, of St. Clair, passed away April 22, 2019. He was born December 14, 1929 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Herta Rose. Leonard enjoyed woodworking and was an avid model ship builder, along with fishing. He attended and was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in St. Clair; Leonard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by a son Gary Rose; son in-law William Mead; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; along with a niece and 2 nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Fay Rose; daughter Donna Mead; and brother Kenneth Rose.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to service. Memorials are suggested to the . To leave a message of comfort please visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019