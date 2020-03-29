Services
Leonard Hickman


1929 - 2020
Leonard Hickman Obituary
Leonard Hickman

Shelby Twp - passed away on March 20, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on December 13, 1929 in Milton, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Lorraine Hickman (Rutoski) on January 8, 2007 and by his oldest son, Leonard Hickman III on March 1, 1998. He is survived by his daughter's Susan Lynden and Judy (Randy) Tobel and by his son Patric Hickman. A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2020
