Leonard John Decker
Rochester - Decker, Leonard John, of Rochester passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 60 years to Jean; loving father of Mary (Walter) Zdunek and the late Carolyn Ann Decker; and adored grandfather of Timothy, Justin, Brendan and Colleen. Len graduated from the University of Michigan in 1957 and Law School in 1960. He worked for General Motors for 45 years, was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and a member of the Mayflower Society and the Sons of the American Revolution. He also served with the Military Police in the early 50's. His sharp mind, wit and generous heart will be missed by all. The family will receive guests on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester. Memorial donations may be made in Leonard's name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, www.cskdetroit.org. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020