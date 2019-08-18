|
|
Leonard Lewandowski
Westland - Passed away August 16, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of David (Alice), Susan (Barry) Minbiole, Debra (Bill) Peterman, and Thomas (LuAnn). Cherished grandfather of Emily, Eric (Yiling), the late Scott (Stephanie) Minbiole, Lynda (John) Marino, Marianne (Seth) Potratz, Jane (Chris) Thackaberry, Kevin (Darcie) Peterman, Father Derik Peterman, Michael Peterman, Steve, Meredith, and Paige. Great-grandfather of 9. Visitation at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Road (at Joy Rd.) Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Instate Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 Wayne Road (S. of Joy Rd.) at 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions to Servants of Jesus, 821 W. Elm St., Monroe, MI or to Angela Hospice. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019