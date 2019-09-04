|
Leonard Louis Lewandowski
Hockessin - Leonard Louis Lewandowski, age 61, of Hockessin, DE, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Len was born in Detroit, MI, and was a graduate of Brother Rice High School, where he excelled in athletics and was a 1982 graduate of Michigan State University. He worked as a sales executive in the food industry, a career that moved him and his family from Michigan to Chicago to California and then settling in Delaware in 1993.
Len was a loving and devoted husband, father, and pop pop. He loved to cook for family and friends, especially around the holidays. He truly loved bringing everyone together. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, Landon.
He is survived by his parents, Frank and Lorraine (Barribeau) Lewandowski; his beloved wife of 37 years, Beth (Inman) Lewandowski; his children, Lauren DiRocco (Peter), Lacey Campinell (Mark), and Landon Lewandowski; his grandchildren, Angelina and Lyla DiRocco and Carter and Cole Campinell; his brother, Tom; his cousin, Lynne Hughes (Kelly); his mother-in-law, Peg (Behen) Inman Ernst; his brothers-in-law, Michael Inman (Sue), Denny Inman, Ted Inman(Sharon); his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Lewandowski, and Ruth Inman; his best friend, Dixon Hall; the Reece children, whom he loved as his own: Ashley, Travis, Amanda, Natalie and Spencer; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and members of his extended family.
Len is preceded in death by his siblings, Vickie Davies, Mary Sue Reece, and her husband, Jim, and Bill Lewandowski.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Len's memory can be made to Brother Rice High School, 7101 Lahser Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301; or to Comfort Zone Camp for Children's Bereavement, 6606 West Broad Street, Suite 401, Richmond, VA 23230.
