Leonard Matusko
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
Leonard P. Matusko Obituary
Leonard P Matusko

Clarkston - Matusko, Leonard P.; of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; passed away Nov. 21, 2019; age 75; husband of Cynthia for 49 yrs.; brother of Ed (Jean) Matusko; uncle of Elise Matusko and Lauren (George) Walsh; brother in law of Illene Lipski. Len served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and retired from KUKA as a tool designer supervisor. He will be missed by his Irish Terriers: Maxter & Maizy. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 3:00pm-8:00pm with a scripture service (time pending). Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:00am. Private interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Manresa Jesuit Retreat House or Boys Town. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
