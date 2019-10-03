Services
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmington Hills - Dr. Leonard Posner, 91, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years of the late Lois Posner. Cherished father of Ellen (Dr. Bill) Kestenberg, Dr. Gary (Justine) Posner, and the late Debbie (Barry) Belian. Proud grandfather of Joel, Mallory and Rachel Kestenberg, David (Sonja) Belian, Marla(Chris) Galvan and Lindsey (Marc) Lichtman. Loving brother of Eleanor (the late Bill) Schwartz, the late Sam (the late Libby) Posner and the late Dr. Irwin (Madeline) Posner. Also survived by his loving companion Dolores Silverstein as well as many loving nieces and nephews and friends. SERVICE 11:00 A.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
