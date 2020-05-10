|
|
Leonard Raymond Janiga
Canton - Leonard Raymond Janiga, age 91 of Canton passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Anna Janiga. Leonard is survived by his loving children, Michael Janiga, Laurie Phillips, Lawrence Janiga, Patricia (Brian) Lee. Cherished Grandpa to Ian Phillips, Brandon Lee, David Lee, Sean Lee, Alexis Janiga, Jacob Janiga, Evan Janiga, and Samantha Janiga. Dearest brother of Jeanne Solsbury, Ernest Janiga and Norbert Janiga. Leonard was preceded in death by beloved wife of 50 years, Frances Janiga, and his brother Norbert Janiga.
Leonard had a few hobbies he cherished most in his life, golfing on beautiful days, reading a good book, and completing a NY Times crossword puzzle. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends. He will be deeply loved and greatly missed by all.
A private visitation will be held at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, Plymouth.
A Joy of Life Memorial is planned for later this year.
Those who wish to honor Len Janiga's memory are invited to consider a contribution to the
Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Donations may also be made online at www.hshv.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 11, 2020