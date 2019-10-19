|
Leonard S. Maisner
Plymouth - Maisner, Leonard S. age 78 of Plymouth, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilynn. Dear father of Candace "Candy" (Matt) Holowicki. Grandfather of Jessica and Cassandra Holowicki. Visitation Monday, October 21st 2-9 PM and Rosary 7 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd., W. (btwn. Sheldon & Beck), Plymouth. In state Tuesday, October 22nd 9 AM until the Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Road (btwn. Six & Seven Mile Rd.), Livonia. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Josaphat Catholic Church, 715 E. Canfield Street, Detroit, MI 48201. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019