Leonard S. Napiewocki

Leonard S. Napiewocki Obituary
Leonard S. Napiewocki

Livonia - Leonard S. Napiewocki, passed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Livonia, Michigan. Dear father of John (Laura) Napiewocki, Donna (Brian) Broderick and Mark (Charlene) Napiewocki. Dear grandfather of Noah, Anna, James, Julia and Katherine. Caring brother of Gloria Swistock. Instate Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his parish, St. Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan, will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Napiewocki Family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
