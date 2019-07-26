Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Shebses
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Shebses

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Shebses Obituary
Leonard Shebses

- - Beloved husband of Sharon Shebses. Dear father of Amy (Steven) Klein. Loving grandfather of Joshua Klein. Devoted brother-in-law of Sandra August. Dear uncle of Nicole (Aaron) Obermyer and Heather (Will) Ezzell. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY, 10:00AM AT OAKVIEW CEMETERY IN ROYAL OAK. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now