Leonard Shebses
- - Beloved husband of Sharon Shebses. Dear father of Amy (Steven) Klein. Loving grandfather of Joshua Klein. Devoted brother-in-law of Sandra August. Dear uncle of Nicole (Aaron) Obermyer and Heather (Will) Ezzell. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY, 10:00AM AT OAKVIEW CEMETERY IN ROYAL OAK. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019