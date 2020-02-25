|
|
Leonard W. Stock
Detroit - Leonard W. Stock of Detroit, Age 95, February 24, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mildred A. Stock. Loving father of Patricia (Ken) Henkel-Aldridge, Carol (Ken) Hines and Leonard D. (Lucy) Stock. Dear grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 9 and great great grandfather of 4.
Visitation at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City on Friday from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 1:30 PM.
Memorials to Residential Hospice and Garden City United Methodist Church.
Please share a memory at www.rggrharris.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020