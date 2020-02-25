Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 425-9200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Stock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard W. Stock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard W. Stock Obituary
Leonard W. Stock

Detroit - Leonard W. Stock of Detroit, Age 95, February 24, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Mildred A. Stock. Loving father of Patricia (Ken) Henkel-Aldridge, Carol (Ken) Hines and Leonard D. (Lucy) Stock. Dear grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 9 and great great grandfather of 4.

Visitation at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City on Friday from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 1:30 PM.

Memorials to Residential Hospice and Garden City United Methodist Church.

Please share a memory at www.rggrharris.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -