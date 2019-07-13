|
|
Leonard William Miller
Port Huron - Leonard William Miller, 92, of Port Huron Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.
He was born in Port Huron on August 7, 1926 and was a lifelong resident of the city.
As a young man he proudly served during World War II as a Seabee in the Naval Construction Battalion at Iwo Jima.
After honorably separating from the Navy in 1946, Leonard worked full time and went to school at night to receive his GED. In 1957, he married Cecilia Ann Bauer, they were married for 23 years before divorcing in 1981.
Leonard worked at Chrysler for 15 years and retired from Mueller Brass after 23 years. He enjoyed cruises with his siblings, Cedar Point, bingo, horse races, playing the lottery and slot machines, as well as, attending Seabee reunions and tracing his family's history. He was also known for his specialty dish known as "glop."
Leonard was "Dad" to his 5 children Anna (Ross) Dunning of Woodruff SC, Leonard "Chip" (Polly) Miller of Fort Gratiot, Cecilia (Robin) Gallmeyer of White Lake MI, Carol Miller of Mooresville NC, and Thomas (Linda) Miller of Apex NC. He was also a proud "Bumpa"/ Grandpa to 11 grandchildren: Kristopher and Jordan Dunning, Andrew and Jacob Miller, Marrissa, Malina and Mahana Gallmeyer, Alexa and Carlyn Miller and Mackenzie and Hannah Miller.
Leonard is survived by his sister Barbara Lubbert and preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Victoria (Eppenbrock) Miller, brothers and sisters Wilbert, Charles, Rosemary Sloan, Joann Gaffigan, Raymond, Harold and Gerald.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.
Mr. Miller will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Reverend Joseph A. Gagnon will officiate.
Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Leonard's family prefers that memorial donations be given to the family. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 13, 2019