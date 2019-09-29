|
|
Leonard "Buster" Williams
- - Leonard "Buster" Williams, age 83, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Catherine. Leonard is survived by his children: Michael (Rita), Cynthia (Joseph) Harrison, Jeffrey, Kevin (Aimee); grandchildren: Thomas, Kristy, Stacey, Danielle, April, Rachel, Leslie, Ryan, Abby; great-grandchildren: Jayan, Dejhon, Jasmiah, William, Scarlett, Madden, Paige, and Jayson. He was a golden member of the Hazel Park Eagles. Leonard enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball, shuffleboard, garage sales, classic cars, and Motor City Casino. Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre, Madison Heights. www.edwardswansonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019