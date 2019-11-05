|
Leonarda Kleczynski
Royal Oak - Kleczynski, Leonarda Dena. November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Arthur (Laura). Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks. E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Royal Oak. Memorials to are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019