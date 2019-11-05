Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Royal Oak, MI
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Royal Oak, MI
Royal Oak - Kleczynski, Leonarda Dena. November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Arthur (Laura). Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks. E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Royal Oak. Memorials to are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
