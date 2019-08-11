|
Lerah Lyle Barber
Center Line - Barber, Lerah L.; August 5, 2019 ; Age 95 Wife of the late Arlie. Dear mother of Byron (Joseph) Pietras-Kiefer and the late Shirley Reo (the late Edward). Cherished grandmother 5 and Great grandmother of 8. Committal service will be Monday, August 12 at 11:00 AM at the Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township, Michigan 48038. Please share a memory and/or sign her guest book at: www.SimpleFunerals.net
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019