Services
Committal
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
18201 Clinton River Road
Clinton Township, MI
1924 - 2019
Center Line - Barber, Lerah L.; August 5, 2019 ; Age 95 Wife of the late Arlie. Dear mother of Byron (Joseph) Pietras-Kiefer and the late Shirley Reo (the late Edward). Cherished grandmother 5 and Great grandmother of 8. Committal service will be Monday, August 12 at 11:00 AM at the Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township, Michigan 48038. Please share a memory and/or sign her guest book at: www.SimpleFunerals.net



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
