Services
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5523
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
LeRoy Bence
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5523
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Bence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Bence


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LeRoy Bence Obituary
LeRoy Bence

Vero Beach - LeRoy Davey Bence, 89, died May 20, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11 AM on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home , Vero Beach. A Prayer Service will begin at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel.Burial with military honors will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now