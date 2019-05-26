|
LeRoy Bence
Vero Beach - LeRoy Davey Bence, 89, died May 20, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11 AM on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home , Vero Beach. A Prayer Service will begin at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel.Burial with military honors will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019