|
|
Leroy Fields
Detroit - Leroy Fields of Detroit, MI, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital. Born February 3, 1938 in Madison, FL, he was predeceased by his parents Reatha M. Fields and William Mayhew.
Retired from General Motors after 35 years, owner of Leroy's Diner on Schaefer Rd, and a Member of People's Community Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Marina Leah Fields; grandsons, Na'eem, Ijazz and Kairo; his sister, Ruth Fields Johnson of Harrisburg, PA and husband William: Nieces: Tracye and Wendy both of Harrisburg.
Arrangements by Kemp Funeral Home, Southfield.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020