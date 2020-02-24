|
Leroy George Johnson
Age 81, of Fenton, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. Celebration of Lee's life will be Monday, March 2, 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide Street, Fenton. Father David Harvey celebrant. Visitation will be held at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton Saturday, February 29 from 2-5 PM and Sunday, March 1 from 3:30-7:30 PM where a rosary will be prayed at 6 PM and at church Monday March 2 from 10 AM until the time of the Mass. Those desiring may make contributions to Aphasia Community Friendship Center https://www.aphasiacentermi.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020