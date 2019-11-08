Services
Leslie Edward Hays Obituary
Leslie Edward Hays

Leslie Edward Hays passed away November 8, 2019 at the age of 83. He was the loving husband of Marilyn for 61 years; devoted father of Les (Jeri), Jeff (Sue), and Julie (Paul) Pyles; cherished papa of 7 and great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Carole Hays (Betty Cox) and the late Mary (late Buzz) Hansen and brother-in-law of Connie (Kenneth) LaBenne and Bill (Ellen) Shroyer. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Les dedicated his career to Eaton Corporation as a well-respected Director, Program Development, Corporate R & D. A Memorial Gathering for Les will be held Monday, November 11th, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Gathering will continue Tuesday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of his Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the and Heart to Heart Hospice in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
