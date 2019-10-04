|
Lester Weiner
West Bloomfield - Lester Weiner, age 91, died on 02 October 2019.
Beloved husband of 65 years of Marcia Weiner. Cherished father of Yale (Sheri) Weiner, Mitchell (Judy) Weiner and David (Christiana) Weiner. Loving grandfather of Jason Weiner, Megan (Greg) Rosenson, Lauren (Jason) Touleyrou, Andrew Weiner, Mallory Weiner, Elizabeth (Random) Ward, Emily Weiner, Erica Weiner and Esther Weiner. Adoring great-grandfather of William Ward. Dear brother of the late Zelda Bean, the late Rae Watnick, the late Norma Grosser and the late Elaine Lowenthal.
SERVICE 12 NOON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Oakview Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019