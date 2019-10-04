Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Lester Weiner

Lester Weiner

West Bloomfield - Lester Weiner, age 91, died on 02 October 2019.

Beloved husband of 65 years of Marcia Weiner. Cherished father of Yale (Sheri) Weiner, Mitchell (Judy) Weiner and David (Christiana) Weiner. Loving grandfather of Jason Weiner, Megan (Greg) Rosenson, Lauren (Jason) Touleyrou, Andrew Weiner, Mallory Weiner, Elizabeth (Random) Ward, Emily Weiner, Erica Weiner and Esther Weiner. Adoring great-grandfather of William Ward. Dear brother of the late Zelda Bean, the late Rae Watnick, the late Norma Grosser and the late Elaine Lowenthal.

SERVICE 12 NOON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Oakview Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
