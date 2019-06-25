Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- - Beloved husband of the late Patricia Pleasant. Dear father of Marci (Ron) Markowitz, Radyne (Steve) Wolf, William Pleasant, Neil (Clarizza) Pleasant, Christopher (Linda) Klein and Susan (Steve) Klein. Loving grandfather of Lee (Janie) Wolf, Aaron Wolf, JoAnne Wolf, Rachael Pleasant, Tyler Pleasant and Lance Markowitz. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:30PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. A PRIVATE INTERMENT WILL FOLLOW AT GLEN EDEN MEMORIAL PARK or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019
