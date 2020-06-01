LIDIA M. VETTRAINO
- - left this world surrounded by love on May 31, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving mother of Giovanna (Steve) Briggs. Dear grandmother of Juliana, Elisia, and Evelyn. Cherished Aunt of Annemarie (Pauletta) Serra, Joanna (Erich) Serra Zinser, and Maria Vettraino. Beloved Great Aunt of Amelia and Carina. Sister of Silvano Vettraino and sister-in-law of Suzanne (LeDuc) Serra. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, relatives, and dear friends. Lidia was preceded in death by her parents Giovanna and Domenico Vettraino, and three siblings, Alice Serra, Antonio Serra, and Paul Vettraino. Lidia was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, family member and friend. Her presence here will be profoundly missed by many. Visitation and services will be limited, and protective masks will be required due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral home services will be live-streamed on Wednesday evening at 7 pm EDT June 3, 2020, from A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 3725 Rochester Rd, Troy, Michigan. (Desmondfuneralhome.com) The Funeral Mass will be private at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Entombment will be private at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Glioblastoma Moon Shot research program at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.