Lila Salomon
Following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Lila passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2019. She was 82 years old.
Lila is survived by her husband Bob; daughters Marjorie and Deborah; son David; grandchildren Elliot, Michelle, Benjamin and Morgan; 2 great-grandchildren
Jackson and Caleb; her brothers Larry and Alan and many nieces and nephews. Services: 12:30 PM Tuesday 11/26/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543.1622.
Interment Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019