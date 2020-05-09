Services
After a 12-year battle with cancer (non-COVID) Lila passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Gilbert B. Silverman. Lila is survived by her sons, Eric (Svetlana) Silverman and Paul (Jennifer) Silverman. Loving Nana to Katarina Silverman, Aleksia Silverman, Eliana Silverman, Nathan Silverman, and Levi Silverman. Also survived by Gilbert's children: Marsha (Tom) Brunelle, Wendy (Mitch Master) Silverman, Buzz Silverman and former daughter-in-law Jan Silverman. Also survived by Gilbert's grandchildren: Jessica (Sarah Thornton) Silverman, Lesley Silverman, Michael Silverman and Cynthia (Chris) Brunelle Cifrino. Also survived by Gilbert's great-granddaughter, Cora Cifrino. Loving sister of the late Gloria Wagner. Devoted daughter of the late Morris and the late Mary Smith. Also survived by her loving extended family and caregivers, as well as her loving companion Tiger V. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 3:30 P.M. ON MONDAY,11 MAY 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020
