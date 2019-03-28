Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish
48755 Warren Road
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish,
48755 Warren Road
Canton, MI
View Map
Livonia - March 27, 2019, age 79. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Dena (Paul) Jurewicz and Todd (the late Mary Lou) Bennane. Proud grandmother of Jessica, Garrett and Gavin. Will be missed by her brother Paolo (the late Lee). Visitation, Sunday March 31 from 3-7PM , Scripture Service at 6PM, Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (btw Ford and Cherry Hill), Westland. In state Monday April 1 at 10:30AM until the 11:00AM Funeral Mass at Resurrection Parish, 48755 Warren Road, Canton.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
