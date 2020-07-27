Lillian D. Berkowski
Dearborn Heights - July 25, 2020, Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Loving mother of Joseph A., Jr. (Ina Fernandez), Dr. William (Louise), Monica (the late John) Barbour, Lawrence (Peggy Shine), Carol Ann (Dean) Schneider and the late Thomas. Dearest grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 11. Cherished sister-in-law of Sophie Slowik. Memorial contributions may be made to University of Detroit Mercy. Arrangements handled through John N. Santeiu and Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com