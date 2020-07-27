1/1
Lillian D. Berkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian D. Berkowski

Dearborn Heights - July 25, 2020, Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Loving mother of Joseph A., Jr. (Ina Fernandez), Dr. William (Louise), Monica (the late John) Barbour, Lawrence (Peggy Shine), Carol Ann (Dean) Schneider and the late Thomas. Dearest grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 11. Cherished sister-in-law of Sophie Slowik. Memorial contributions may be made to University of Detroit Mercy. Arrangements handled through John N. Santeiu and Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved