Lillian Jo Anna DeRose Constantakis
3/1/1928 - 9/27/2020 Mrs. Lillian Constantakis, 92, made her transition into heaven on September 27, 2020 at Wyandotte Hospital, Wyandotte, MI. A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Constantakis will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with Father Anthony Cook presiding at Howe-Petersen Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180. The Trisagion Service followed by a Family Eulogy will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. on October 23, 2020. Lillian beloved wife of Clarence R. Constantakis for 68 years, loving mother and mother in law of Paula Constantakis Young, Esq. (Tom), Robert Constan, Esq. (Kim), Vicki Constan, Jeff Constantakis, Carol Constan Dvorak (Steve), her niece Lisa Guerena and treasured grandmother of Justin Dvorak, Natalie and Sophie Ritsema, Dr. Lena Young, Christina Young, John Constantakis (Constan), Joseph Constantakis (Constan) and Susanne Constantakis (Constan). Preceded by her daughter Dr. Anna Constan Ritsema (Chuck). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations go to the Alzheimer's Association
.