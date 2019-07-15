Services
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
1924 - 2019
Lillian Lawson Obituary
Lillian Lawson

Mecosta - Lillian Lawson of Mecosta and Canadian Lakes passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She resided in Royal View Assisted Living of Mecosta. She was 94 years old upon her death. Lillian Nesteruk was born on December 23, 1924 in Detroit to William and Eva (Pangon) Nesteruk.

A funeral will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A visitation will be held starting at 12:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Lillian will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.

Memorial contributions in Lillian's name may be directed to the Royal View Activities Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 15, 2019
