Bloomfield Hills - Lillian "Lilly" Levy, 91, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 12 June 2020. Lilly was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Levy; Cherished mother of Robert (Maggie) Levy and David (Ann) Levy; Adored grandmother of Kate Levy, Jill (Tate Gilpin), Allison Levy, Elisabeth Levy, and Anna Levy. Lovingly remembered by nephew Cary (Joanne) Levy; niece Phyllis (Don) Mutnick; cousins Norman Levin, David Levin, and Daniel Levin; and lifelong friends Nora Nader, Nancy Silver Shalit, and Marion Wolock. Lilly was the daughter of the late Kate and the late Joseph Shapiro. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 9:00 A.M. SUNDAY JUNE 14, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
