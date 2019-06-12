|
|
Lillian M. Forest
Livonia - Lillian M. Forest of Livonia, age 96, passed away on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Forest. Loving mother of Diane(Russell) Holman, Donald (Deborah) and the late Dale (Druann) Forest. Also survived by grandchildren. Lillian was a member of Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church for 63 years. Funeral Services will be at the R.G. & G.R. Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Road, Livonia on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM. A Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-8 PM. Memorials contributions may be directed to Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 12, 2019