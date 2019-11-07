Resources
Lillian Mabel Peck


1925 - 2019
Birmingham - Lillian Mabel Peck, 94, of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away on November 3, 2019. She was born in Detroit on April 3, 1925 to Arthur and Lily Farrington. Loving Mother of Susan Leffler (Michael), Janice Farrington, George Peck (Andrea) and Charlie Peck (Richard). Cherished grandmother of Jessica Stukalin (Ari), Heidi Montblanc (Jay), Gretchen Shanley (Tom) and Elliot Peck. Great-grandmother of Shira Stukalin. Also survived by countless loving family and friends. Nana, as she was universally known, grew up in Ferndale, Michigan, and graduated from Lincoln High School. Having lived through the Great Depression and WWII, both of which left lasting impressions, she was the epitome of the Greatest Generation. She worked at the Chrysler Institute during WWII and would frequently remember with pride and respect all of her friends who supported the war effort, including many who did not return. She married Theodore Peck, DDS, of Yonkers, New York, and raised four children in Birmingham, Michigan with her trademark enthusiasm, encouraging them to excel to their highest potential with excellence. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved tending to her many gardens and flowers. An active skier, horse enthusiast and golfer, she loved the outdoors, and her beloved pet dogs, Queenie and Bonnie. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and her great grandchild, for whom nothing was too much effort. A private ceremony and interment was held on November 6. Memorials to The American Veterans Center, 1100 N. Glebe Road, Suite 910, Arlington, Virginia 22201 (703) 302-1012 (americanveteranscenter.org).

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
