|
|
Lillian N. Papich
Farmington Hills - Age 90, of Farmington Hills, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born December 20, 1929 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Lillian was preceded in death by her father Theodore "Fred" Paliwoda (1986) and his wife Mary Perejda Paliwoda (1993), and her mother Polly Paliwoda (1947). She was the loving wife of 53 years to the late Kenneth C. Papich (2002). Lily is survived by her cherished children, Carol (Jim) Stearns, and Robert (Cathy) Papich; beloved grandchildren, Christopher (Jennie Rose) Stearns, Stephanie (Frank) Osebold, and Kenneth (Gabrielle) Papich; adored great grandchildren, Louis, Daniel, and Miranda; dearest brother-in-law Michael (Linda) Papich and family, and many other treasured family members. She is predeceased by in-laws Bosko and Mary Papich, and siblings Taras "Terry" (Stella) Paliwoda and Olga Sabatovich. Lil worked at Ford Motor Company of Canada and was a life member of Essex Golf and Country Club. She was a world traveler as well as a member of several esteemed organizations, including: the Redford Suburban League, Embroiders Guild of America, Needle Artists, Farmington Piecemakers, and many quilting clubs. The family has selected a private funeral service at this time. A larger celebration of Lillian's life will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be sent to the Papich Memorial Fund (student scholarships) at the University of Windsor, 401 Sunset Ave. Windsor, Ontario N9B 3P4 or www.uwindsor.ca/donations.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020