Lillian Shulak Schwartz
Lillian Shulak Schwartz, age 102 1/2, passed away peacefully at her home on March 16th 2020. The youngest of four siblings Lillian was born on October 31st, 1917 to Jack and Fanny Shulak. She graduated from Northern High School in June of 1935. Her first job was on Woodward Avenue across from the downtown Hudson's at a millinery shop making hats for the theater.
She met her husband Larry at a party and they married a year later. Lillian had many creative pursuits. She and Larry both enjoyed entertaining and giving dinner parties at home. Lillian was a professional gourmet cook and baker known for her delectable dishes.
She loved to garden and was very knowledgeable about many plants and trees. It wasn't unusual for a friend of hers to come home to a beautiful arrangement of colorful flowers and trailing vines by her front door.
Lillian and Larry were very philanthropic and charitable in the Detroit area and Israel. They were founding members of the first Temple Israel on Manderson in Detroit in 1950 and continued to present day. Lillian helped initiate a bereavement group as the main facilitator who counseled grieving members.
You could find her for many years on a Friday night at Temple's Oneg Shabbat pouring punch to thirsty congregants.
A member of the DIA, Jewish Federation, Women's American Ort, The Holocaust Museum and Hadassah, Lillian was always happy to serve when called upon.
She was a strong force to her family and had an amazing memory up until her death, remembering people and places, reading up on current events daily and listening to world news. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She had much love for her two very devoted caregivers Remi and Marylou. Contributions may be directed to Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network; Red Magen David Adom; FIDF-Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces; or a . A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WAS HELD. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020 www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020