Lillian T. Zborowski
- - November 21, 2020. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late William for 29 years. Cherished mother of Delphine Knoll (Carl). Dear sister of Wanda Gretkierewicz, the late Helen Strugala (the late John) and the late Theodore Gretkierewicz (Pat). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons 2600 Crooks Rd (Between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy (248) 362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd. Bloomfield Hills. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Michigan Humane Society.
