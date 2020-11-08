Lillian Tribble
Lillian Elizabeth Nielsen Tribble, born to Katherine Mueller Nielsen and Edward Nielsen on September 16, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Lillian won awards as a member of her high school debating team and was valedictorian of her graduating class. In 1950 she married William H Tribble Jr. (deceased). She is survived by her three children, William H. Tribble III, of Petoskey, MI, Rebecca C. Tribble of Rochester Hills and Harbor Springs, MI, and Robin Rene Smith of Chelsea, MI.
Lillian was always actively involved in community and political affairs. She served as a member of school, community and parent committee to review, advise and adopt a health and sex education curriculum for both male and female students; revolutionary in the 1960's. She was a member of "The South Macomb Council for Human Relations" and "The Suburban Human Relations Group", working for and taking part in meetings and marches. For a period of time she taught Sunday school classes, but was asked to leave when she taught pacifism and took part in protests and marches during The Vietnam War.
When she returned to the workforce, she became an active trade unionist with a deep interest in the protection of worker's rights. Lillian served a number of years as Recording Secretary and as an Executive Board Member of United Optical Workers Local #932 IUE, AFL-CIO. She was also elected Union Steward in the retail area of D.O.C. Optics where she was employed. In her capacity as Steward, Lillian sat on the bargaining committee and negotiated for better wages, benefits and working conditions for her co-workers. Her determination at the bargaining table brought a better standard of living to the people she represented. She also worked in Union organizing in Chicago and Milwaukee when D.O.C. expanded in these regions.
She was a member of the "Coalition of Labor Union Women" and "The National Organization of Women". A member of Rabbi Sherwin Wine's "The Center for New Thinking", and in her eighties worked phone banks for the Obama elections. She was a voracious reader, wrote poetry and verse, and she delighted in animated discussions concerning politics, history and philosophy.
A fierce advocate of all causes for human rights, Lillian had many friends in the LGBT community, and truly believed that all people are created equal. She was always a crusader, quite opinionated, fighting for causes, an idealistic rebel and political activist.
In respect to her wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. As an avowed agnostic, Lillian's request is that those who desire to remember and commemorate her life, raise a glass in her memory and in celebration. Share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com