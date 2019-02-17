Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Lily Buescher
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edith Church
15089 Newburgh Rd.(Just south of Five Mile)
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edith Church
15089 Newburgh Rd.(Just south of Five Mile)
Livonia, MI
Lily (Lil) Buescher Obituary
Lily (Lil) Buescher

Livonia - Lily (Lil) Buescher, 87, of Livonia MI passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 in Livonia Michigan.

Lily, also known as Lil to her family and friends, was born on November 5, 1931 in Cincinnati Ohio, the youngest of six children to Robert and Lorine (Murphy) Buescher. She graduated From Immaculata High School in 1949, and then proceeded to obtain both her Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Detroit.

She is survived by her brother Tom, her sisters Ann (Seykell) and Rene (Anolick), and sister-in-law Bette. Lil was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Bob and Jim, her sisters-in-law Virginia and Jinx and brothers-in-law Stan (Seykell) and Bob (Anolick).

Loving aunt to 19 nieces and nephews, to whom she was like a second mother. She also leaves behind a large number of both great and great- great nieces and nephews.

She taught elementary school in Southfield Public Schools for over 30 years. She loved both children and animals. She especially enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends.

Lil loved to travel and took numerous trips to both Europe and Asia. She was also athletic and enjoyed biking, golfing, tennis, and walking.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to both the Woodhaven Retirement Community and Great Lakes Hospice for the special care they provided Lily.

Visitation will be at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road (Just East of Newburgh) Livonia, MI 48152 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. The funeral mass begins at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Edith Church 15089 Newburgh Rd.(Just south of Five Mile) Livonia . Her body will be in state at the church at 10:00 AM.

Contributions can be made in her honor to the Michigan Humane Society and Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Fond memories of Lily Buescher and expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at her online www.haryjwillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
