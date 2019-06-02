|
|
Linda Ann Fisher
Grosse Pointe Woods - Linda Ann Fisher. Born February 17, 1943, Linda passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved sister of Christine (the late Sam) Minnella and Joyce (the late Don) Tubb. Also sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her parents Julius and Helen Fisher. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, Private interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019