Linda Ann Malkiewicz
- - Linda was born on December 6, 1950 and on the morning of June 3, 2019, her family lost their wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Beloved wife of Kenneth for 46 years. Loving mother of Kevin and Jason (Heidi). Proud grandmother of Vivienne (Princess), Viktor (Lovebug), and Vincent (Sunshine). Cherished sister of Theresa Serocki (Robert) and the late Thomas Urban. Dear aunt of Lisa Nosek and Brian Nosek. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2-8pm and Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1pm until the time of service at 4:30pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 7, 2019