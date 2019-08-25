Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
26400 Little Mack Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
1962 - 2019
Linda Brown Obituary
Linda Brown

St. Clair Shores - Linda Marie Brown, 57 of St. Clair Shores, died August 22, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Mt. Clemens, MI she graduated from Lake Shore High School and worked as a legal assistant for Chris Sciotti PC and Thomas Garvey and Garvey PC. A member of Phi Theta Kappa, she was passionate in her love for family, dogs, camping and travel. Linda leaves her husband of 36 years Les, nieces Marie and Gail, nephews Brandon, Zachary, Jeremy, Michael, Chris, Anthony and Darryl as well as her fur baby Bella.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and aunts

Visitation will be in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Monday Aug 26, from 4 to 8 and Tuesday from 1 to 8. Funeral Service will be in Bethel Lutheran Church,26400 Little Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores on Wednesday Aug 28 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
