Linda G. Laurain
New Boston - Linda G. Laurain, age 72, of New Boston, April 11, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald Laurain. Loving mother of Mark (Tonya) Laurain and Matt (Laura) Laurain. Dearest grandmother of Donovan, Maya, Dylan and Kaden. She is also survived by her sister Betty (Dave) Cady. She is preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Imojene Davis.
Visitation is Friday, 1:00 ~ 2:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020